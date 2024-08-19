I’ll provide a bus to each Ghanaian Premier League club when I win – Bawumia

Sports News of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has pledged to provide a bus to each Ghanaian Premier League team if elected in 2024.



This initiative, part of his broader sports development policy, aims to address transportation issues faced by the teams.



Bawumia's plan also includes incentivizing private sector investment in sports through tax benefits and supporting Premier League clubs with operational funding via the National Lotteries Authority and the Gaming Commission.



Additionally, Bawumia promises to build an airport in the Upper East Region and improve the railway network with a focus on the Western and Eastern Lines.