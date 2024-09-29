You are here: HomeSports2024 09 29Article 1987175

Sports News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

'I love Pep - it's out of my hands if someone wants to damage that'

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mikel Arteta spent three and a half years as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City Published Mikel Arteta spent three and a half years as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City Published

Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, has downplayed speculation regarding a rift with Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, expressing his affection for his former colleague and stating that he cannot prevent efforts to undermine their friendship.

Ahead of City's match against Newcastle, Guardiola mentioned feeling provoked into a "war" with Arsenal after their thrilling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium last Sunday.

In response to claims from several City players about Arsenal's use of 'dark arts' to maintain a 2-1 lead in the second half, Arteta informed reporters that he possesses "all the information" on the team from his time as Guardiola's assistant, a remark that also seemed to irritate the City manager.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment