I'm a tormentor of racists - Vinicius Jr on jailed abusers

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: BBC

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has declared himself a "tormentor of racists" following the sentencing of three Valencia fans to eight months in prison for racially abusing him during a La Liga match.



The fans were found guilty of a "crime against moral integrity" with the aggravating factor of racial discrimination.



Vinicius took to X to express that he does not consider himself a victim, but rather a force against racism.



He emphasized that this landmark conviction is not just for him, but for all black individuals.