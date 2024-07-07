‘I’m committed to Black Queens job’ – Nora Hauptle dimisses Zambia links

Sports News of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's Black Queens Coach, Nora Hauptle, has reiterated her dedication to her current position despite Zambia's interest in appointing her as their Head Coach.



After the Black Queens' impressive performance in February, Zambian fans showed strong support for Hauptle following a 3-3 draw in their Olympic qualifier. Despite Ghana's subsequent elimination, Hauptle's coaching skills were admired by Zambian supporters.



Read full article



Ahead of Ghana's friendly against Japan on July 13, Hauptle thanked Zambia for their interest but emphasized her commitment to the Black Queens.



She stated, "I am the coach of the Ghana national team. While I appreciate the interest from other countries, I am focused on my current mission with the Black Queens. My goal is to succeed in the upcoming WAFCON tournament with this fantastic squad."



The team is scheduled to travel to Japan for their friendly match on July 13, 2024.