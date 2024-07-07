You are here: HomeSports2024 07 07Article 1957934

Sports News of Sunday, 7 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

‘I’m committed to Black Queens job’ – Nora Hauptle dimisses Zambia links

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nora Hauptle Nora Hauptle

Ghana's Black Queens Coach, Nora Hauptle, has reiterated her dedication to her current position despite Zambia's interest in appointing her as their Head Coach.

After the Black Queens' impressive performance in February, Zambian fans showed strong support for Hauptle following a 3-3 draw in their Olympic qualifier. Despite Ghana's subsequent elimination, Hauptle's coaching skills were admired by Zambian supporters.

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment