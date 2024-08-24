I’m confident Black Princesses will go beyond U20 World Cup group stage – Minister of Information

Sports News of Saturday, 24 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fatimatu Abubakar, the Information Minister of Ghana, has conveyed her hopeful outlook regarding the Ghana U20 women’s national team’s prospects of progressing beyond the Group Stage in the 2024 U20 World Cup for the first time in history.



The Black Princesses are set to make their seventh consecutive appearance at the World Cup. Under the leadership of Yusif Basigi, the



team has been placed in Group E alongside New Zealand, Japan, and Austria.



Historically, the Black Princesses have faced challenges, having not advanced past the group stage in the previous six tournaments. In 2018, they secured a third-place finish in their group, trailing behind France and the Netherlands, with only one victory against New Zealand, who finished fourth. In the 2022 tournament, the team ended up at the bottom of their group, losing all their matches.



From 2014 to 2022, the Black Princesses managed to win just three out of their twelve World Cup matches.



In a message of encouragement to the team as they prepare for the tournament this month, Abubakar stated, “Ghana's Under-20 women's team, the Black Princesses, is heading to Colombia for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.



“I am optimistic that this time, for the seventh occasion, we will surpass the group stages and bring the trophy home.



“Stay strong and fearless. With Stella Nyamekye as your captain and striker, we have complete faith in your abilities. We wish you all the best and trust that God will guide you to success.”