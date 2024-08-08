I’m delighted to play against Hearts of Oak in Homowo Cup – Bashir Hayford

Sports News of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Coach Bashir Hayford of Heart of Lions has conveyed his enthusiasm regarding the upcoming match against Hearts of Oak in the 2024 Homowo Cup.



The Phobians aim to secure a trophy in this preseason friendly as they prepare for the 2024-25 football season. The two teams will vie for the ceremonial trophy at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday,



Read full articleAugust 11, 2024.



During a press conference held on Wednesday, Hayford expressed his joy at the prospect of reuniting with the Gbese Mantse after a considerable period.



“We are set to compete against Hearts of Oak for the Homowo Cup. I am truly excited because Nana has been a close friend of mine for many years, although we have not seen each other in quite some time. I anticipated our meeting on that day.



“Nana is well aware of my history with Hearts of Oak. I am also pleased to once again face a prestigious club like Hearts of Oak for this significant cup. We have made thorough preparations for this match.



Furthermore, we encourage fans to come to the stadium and witness an exciting game. We are committed to entertaining the audience and ensuring they enjoy the occasion.”