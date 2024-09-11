'I'm elated to join FC Barcelona' - David Oduro

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: Kickgh

The 18-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Blaugranas after making a remarkable impression during a trial with the European powerhouse.



Previously a trialist at Chelsea, he has been training at FC Barcelona's La Masia since March and showcased his talent, which caught the attention of the club's technical staff, leading to his swift acquisition.



In a recent interview with Sporty TV, Oduro, who was officially presented last Tuesday, expressed his excitement about the move.



He assured Barcelona fans that he is committed to not letting them down and aims to break into the first team to contribute to their trophy-winning ambitions.