‘I’m excited to be back home’ — Otto Addo shares delight on taking charge of Black Stars for the second time

Sports News of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, expressed his joy at leading the Ghana national team once again.



After leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the 2023/24 season, he is now fully focused on his role with the Black Stars.



Speaking to the press in Ghana, coach Otto Addo mentioned that he is delighted to be back home and ready for the upcoming challenges.



Additionally, he revealed the squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches against Mali and Central African Republic.