You are here: HomeSports2024 08 15Article 1970393

Sports News of Thursday, 15 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

I’m expecting the best of me next season – Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Justice Blay Justice Blay

Justice Blay, a midfielder for Asante Kotoko, is eagerly anticipating the forthcoming season as he seeks to make a significant contribution to the Porcupine Warriors.

The 32-year-old's previous season was marred by injuries, which restricted his participation in both the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.

As the new season approaches, the diligent midfielder is determined

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment