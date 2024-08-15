I’m expecting the best of me next season – Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay

Sports News of Thursday, 15 August 2024

Justice Blay, a midfielder for Asante Kotoko, is eagerly anticipating the forthcoming season as he seeks to make a significant contribution to the Porcupine Warriors.



The 32-year-old's previous season was marred by injuries, which restricted his participation in both the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.



As the new season approaches, the diligent midfielder is determined



to regain his form and help propel Kotoko towards clinching the Premier League title. "I am looking forward to showcasing my best performance next season. My current objective is to assist Kotoko in winning the league for Asanteman," he stated. Asante Kotoko is currently gearing up for the 2024/25 season, having secured two victories in their preseason friendly matches.



The Porcupine Warriors are set to face Medeama on Friday to inaugurate the newly constructed TNA Park in Tarkwa.



Kotoko will commence their Premier League journey against Karela United. Blay brings a wealth of experience to the Ghana Premier League, having made 99 appearances between Medeama and Kotoko, scoring 8 goals during that time.



He made a permanent move to Kotoko from Medeama in 2022 and has since become an integral part of the squad.