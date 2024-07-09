I’m happy to join Harrogate Town because the club fits my style of player – Zico Asare

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian defender Zico Asare expressed his satisfaction with joining Harrogate Town in the English League Two, citing the club's ambition as a perfect fit for his style of play.



The 23-year-old's signing was officially announced by the club on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, through a statement on their website.



The length of Asare's contract was not disclosed in the announcement.



Following the completion of the deal, Asare emphasized his excitement about the opportunity to play for the League Two Club, highlighting the alignment between the club's ambitions and his own playing style.