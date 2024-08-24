I’m here to work hard to help Leicester City achieve their targets – Jordan Ayew insists after sealing move

Sports News of Saturday, 24 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew has expressed his aspirations following his transfer to Leicester City.



In his inaugural interview, the Black Stars forward stated that he has joined the club with the intention of contributing to its objectives.



He emphasized that despite being over 30 years of age, he remains eager to learn and enhance his skills to



provide his utmost for his new team.



“I am extremely pleased to be here and feel a sense of pride. I would like to extend my gratitude to the Club for their efforts in securing my transfer – the process was swift, and I am truly delighted to be part of this team.



“When a player learns that the manager desires their presence, it instills a strong motivation to work under their guidance and strive for personal improvement. Even at 32, the desire to learn and grow as a player persists. I am committed to working diligently and assisting the team in reaching its goals,” stated Jordan Ayew, as reported on Leicester City’s official website.



At his new club, Jordan Ayew will be collaborating with fellow countryman Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.