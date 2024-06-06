I’m hopeful Black Stars will get a good result against Mali – Fred Pappoe

Sports News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Fred Pappoe, a veteran football administrator, is confident that the Black Stars will achieve a positive outcome in their third Group I game against Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



The match will take place on Thursday night at the 26th March Stadium in Bamako.



Ghana, currently sitting fifth in the group, needs a victory to improve their chances of qualifying for the Canada, USA, and Mexico tournament.



Pappoe believes that with the proper mindset and preparations, the Black Stars have no reason to fear this match.