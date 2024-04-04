I'm hopeful Kurt Okraku will succeed as GFA President with right support - Kwesi Nyantakyi

Sports News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has given his endorsement to the current leader, Kurt Okraku, expressing confidence in his abilities with the necessary support from stakeholders.



Nyantakyi emphasized Okraku's potential to raise the status of Ghanaian football, highlighting the importance of unified backing for the GFA president.



Despite recent criticism of Okraku's administration due to the underwhelming performances of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Nyantakyi remains positive about the future of Ghanaian football under Okraku's leadership.



During an interview with 3Sports, Nyantakyi emphasized the need for collective assistance for Okraku, urging unity after elections to ensure support for the elected candidate.



"I believe he is capable, very capable. He deserves assistance and support from everyone. When it's election time, different tasks and candidates may arise, but let's come together and support whoever the majority elects. This way, we can achieve our common objective," he stated.



"Our common objective is to see our national teams succeed, to have a thriving grassroots football system, and to ensure the success of both men's and women's football. Let's provide him with the support he needs, and I have no doubt that with our support, he will succeed," he added.