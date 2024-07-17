‘I’m just getting started’ – Fatawu Issahaku reacts to permanent Leicester move

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, the Ghanaian international, expressed his joy upon being officially unveiled as Leicester City's newest player, having made a permanent move from Sporting CP.



Leicester City has invested £14 million to secure Issahaku's services permanently, with the winger set to sign a five-year contract with the club.



Issahaku played a crucial role in Leicester's successful campaign last season, helping them secure the Championship title and earn promotion back to the Premier League after just one season away.



Issahaku considers guiding Leicester back to the Premier League as one of the standout moments of his career.