Source: BBC

'I'm not Harry Potter' - Ten Hag defends Man Utd after Liverpool loss

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag dismissed any notion of magical fixes after his side’s 3-0 defeat by Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Despite Luis Diaz’s double and Mohamed Salah’s third, Ten Hag remains hopeful for the season, insisting, “I am not Harry Potter.”

United’s poor performance, which saw them fall to 14th in the Premier League with just three points from three games, was marred by errors from new signings and Casemiro's mistakes.

Ten Hag is focused on building his team, expressing confidence in their ability to win trophies by season’s end.

