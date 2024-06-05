I’m not surprised Samartex won the Ghana Premier League – Wilson Arthur

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Wilson Arthur, the chairman of the MTN FA Management Committee, has expressed his lack of surprise regarding FC Samartex 1996's victory in the Ghana Premier League.



The team from Samreboi secured the title with two games remaining by defeating Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0.



This achievement follows the previous success of Medeama SC, another Western Regional Association-affiliated team, in the 2022/2023 season.



Arthur, who is also the owner of Division One club Skyy FC, credited Samartex's triumph to the wealth of talent in the Western region of Ghana.