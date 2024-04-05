I'm not thinking of leaving, my heart is still with Arsenal - Thomas Partey

Sports News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has spoken out about the ongoing rumors surrounding his future amid transfer speculations linking him to clubs in Spain, Italy, and Saudi Arabia.



The Ghanaian player made a comeback to Arsenal's starting lineup in the recent 2-0 win against Luton Town, his first start since August.



In an interview with football.london post-match, Partey reiterated his dedication to Arsenal despite the transfer talks.



He shared his contentment with his current situation in North London, saying, "My focus is always here."



"I have chosen to play here, and I am genuinely happy every time I step onto the pitch. I am aware of the rumors circulating, but I am genuinely pleased to be here and to continue representing this club."



Recognizing the tough competition in Arsenal's midfield, especially with the rise of Declan Rice and the impressive performances of Jorginho, Partey acknowledged that his displays in the upcoming matches could impact any decisions about his future at the club.



With only one year left on his contract at the end of the season, concerns about Partey's recurring injury issues have sparked talks about a potential replacement.



Speculations linking midfielders like Martin Zubimendi, Douglas Luiz, and Joshua Kimmich have heightened the discussions about a possible midfield signing in the summer.



When asked about his contract situation after the Luton game, Partey replied, "Well, I believe I have until the end of the season. I need to give my best, perform at the highest level, and most importantly, be available whenever needed."



Due to his injury setbacks, the 30-year-old has featured in just nine games this season.