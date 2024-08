Sports News of Friday, 30 August 2024

Ablade Morgan, a former player for Hearts of Oak, has announced that he has transitioned to a full-time herbalist following the end of his professional football career.



He made this revelation during an interview with a television channel that was shared on YouTube.



The 43-year-old stated that he has successfully treated numerous individuals using his herbal remedies



throughout the discussion.



“I am Ablade Morgan, a former player for Hearts of Oak and the Ghana Black Stars. Currently, I am dedicated to practicing herbalism,” he remarked. When the interviewer inquired whether he could now be referred to as Ablade Morgan the Herbalist, he affirmed, “Yes, indeed.”