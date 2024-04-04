I'm still the Director of Communications at GFA - Henry Asante Twum

Sports News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Henry Asante Twum, the Director of Communications at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has clarified recent rumors surrounding his position within the association.



Despite speculation following new appointments in the Communications Department, Twum confirmed that he remains in his role as director.



The new appointees, including Patrick Akoto, Tophic Kadir, and Neil Armstrong, have been brought on board to enhance the department's operations and engagement efforts.



Twum explained that the decision to add senior managers was part of a management review aimed at improving overall efficiency within the department.



He emphasized that these new additions are meant to complement his role as director, rather than replace him.