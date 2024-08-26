I’m surprised at the level of growth of football in South Sudan - Kwesi Appiah

Sports News of Monday, 26 August 2024

James Kwesi Appiah, the head coach of the Sudan national football team, has conveyed his astonishment at the advancements made in South Sudanese football following their encounter during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



In March 2024, Sudan triumphed in the derby match held at the Juba Sports Stadium, which was part of the fourth round of the qualifiers.







"Nicolas Dupuis, the head coach of South Sudan, exemplifies professionalism, and his contributions to South Sudanese football are truly commendable.



“From a competitive perspective, I must confess that I was taken aback by the caliber of our adversaries in this match. The final score does not entirely reflect the dynamics of the game. We shared an unforgettable experience.



“The ambiance in their newly constructed stadium was enchanting, and everything unfolded seamlessly. This illustrates the unifying power of football.”



In the CAF Group B standings for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Sudan currently holds the top position with 10 points from 4 matches (3 victories, 1 draw, 0 defeats), followed closely by Senegal with 8 points (2 victories, 2 draws).



DR Congo occupies the third position with 7 points (2 victories, 1 draw, 1 defeat). Togo has accumulated 3 points (0 victories, 3 draws, 1 defeat), while South Sudan and Mauritania sit at the bottom with 2 and 1 point, respectively.



The group winner secures direct qualification, while the runner-up may have the opportunity to enter the playoffs.