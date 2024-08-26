You are here: HomeSports2024 08 26Article 1973720

Sports News of Monday, 26 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

I’m surprised at the level of growth of football in South Sudan - Kwesi Appiah

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kwesi Appiah Kwesi Appiah

James Kwesi Appiah, the head coach of the Sudan national football team, has conveyed his astonishment at the advancements made in South Sudanese football following their encounter during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

In March 2024, Sudan triumphed in the derby match held at the Juba Sports Stadium, which was part of the fourth round of the qualifiers.



Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment