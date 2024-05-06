I'm the James Milner of the Championship - Albert Adomah

Sports News of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian striker Albert Adomah has compared himself to the "James Milner of the Championship" as he looks to continue his impressive streak of 525 appearances in the second division.



Adomah is set to depart Queens Park Rangers when his current contract ends this season, but the 36-year-old has no intentions of retiring just yet.



In the recent 4-0 win against Leeds United, Adomah solidified his position as the player with the most appearances in the history of the Championship.



James Milner, a three-time Premier League champion, has accumulated 640 appearances in the Premier League throughout his career spanning over two decades.



In an interview with BBC Radio London, Adomah expressed his wish to finish his career at the club if given the choice, but he believes he still has another season left in him.



"I always consider myself as the James Milner of the Championship, I think that's the most fitting comparison," he stated.



"He started playing at a younger age than me, I began at 20, but I've managed to maintain this longevity, playing for almost 17 years now," he continued.



Adomah began his professional journey at Barnet in 2008, where he was sponsored by the renowned BBC commentator John Motson.



Throughout his career, he has made significant impacts at clubs like Barnet, Bristol City, Middlesbrough, and Aston Villa, with the pinnacle being Villa's Championship play-off final victory against Derby County in 2018-19.



After short loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City, he joined QPR in 2020. Adomah, who has represented Ghana 19 times and scored two goals, might make his final appearance for QPR against Coventry City on the last day of the Championship this Saturday.