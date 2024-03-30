I'm the most experienced among Hearts of Oak's new board members - Nyaho-Tamakloe

Sports News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a nominated board member of Hearts of Oak, has emphasised his extensive experience within the club as a distinguishing factor among the nominees for approval onto the new board.



Nyaho-Tamakloe stands as a seasoned figure deeply entrenched in the history and affairs of Hearts of Oak.



The outspoken football administrator, alongside Vincent Sowah Odotei, Heward-Mills, and majority shareholder Togbe Afede, represents the continuity from the previous board to the newly formed one.



Reflecting on his re-nomination, Nyaho-Tamakloe expressed a sense of deservingness, underlining his profound understanding of the club's dynamics and evolution over the years.



"I’ve been with Hearts of Oak for over 50 years. There’s nobody on the board who has experience and knows the club better than I know," he remarked, echoing a sentiment grounded in decades of dedicated service to the club.



The unveiling of the new board members, which includes Delali Anku-Adiamah, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, Samuel Wilfred Yaw Inkoom, Akwasi Agyeman, and Professor Agyemang Badu Akosa, signifies a fresh chapter in Hearts of Oak's journey towards revitalisation.



In tandem with the board restructuring, Hearts of Oak have also appointed Aboubabakar Ouattara as the new coach, signalling a strategic move to revitalise the team's fortunes in the Ghana Premier League.