Sports News of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Samuel Tenadu, Asante Kotoko's latest addition, expressed his joy upon finalizing his transfer to the club.



Describing the Porcupine Warriors as the premier club in the nation, he feels a strong connection to the team.



Eager to begin and determined to contribute, Tenadu's signing is a significant asset for Asante Kotoko as they strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.