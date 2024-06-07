I might play for Bulgaria – Ghana’s Bernard Tekpetey

Sports News of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Tekpetey, the Ghanaian forward, has expressed interest in potentially joining the Bulgarian national team due to his limited opportunities with the Black Stars.



Despite his impressive performances for Ludogorets in the Bulgarian league, he has only played twice for Ghana, both times during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.



He is currently the second-highest goal scorer in Otto Addo's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, with 15 goals in all competitions this season, behind Mohammed Kudus who has scored 18 goals.