I moved to Arsenal to test myself in the Premier League - Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has shed light on his decision to join Arsenal, explaining that he was motivated by a desire to challenge himself in the highly competitive Premier League.



The move from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal marked a significant transition for the 30-year-old player.



Partey acknowledged the shift from La Liga to the English topflight as a substantial challenge but expressed his eagerness to embrace it.



He recognized the need to adapt to a different style of play and cope with the heightened expectations that come with playing in the Premier League.



Despite the difficulties, Partey emphasized that the allure of testing his abilities in one of the toughest leagues in the world was a primary motivator for his decision to join Arsenal.



He expressed gratitude for the support he received from his agent, parents, and everyone at Arsenal, highlighting the importance of maintaining a positive mindset and learning from every experience.



With his impressive trophy haul from his time at Atletico Madrid, Partey has already made significant contributions to Arsenal's success, including securing the Community Shield and helping the team in their pursuit of a return to the UEFA Champions League.