I played well in the friendlies but there’s more room for improvement - Edmund Addo

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Ghanaian midfielder, Edmund Addo, has expressed his determination to enhance his performance and give his best for the Black Stars whenever he gets the opportunity to play again.



He was part of the Ghana squad that competed against Nigeria and Uganda during the March international break. Despite being deployed in defense, Addo believes he performed well in both games, thanks to the physical and mental preparation provided by the coaching staff.



He acknowledged that there is still room for improvement and remains confident in his ability to contribute to the team. However, Addo understands that the final decision lies with the coaching staff regarding player selection.



Therefore, he intends to continue working hard at the club level to convince the coach and secure a permanent spot in the squad.



Following the March international break, the Black Stars will not have any matches until June when they will face Mali and the Central African Republic in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.