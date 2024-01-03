I prefer team glory to personal achievements - Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew has revealed that he is always interested in seeing the team succeed rather than achieving personal glory.



Having ended Premier League last season as the most fouled player, the 30-year-old has been impressive for Crystal Palace.



This season alone, the former Aston Villa and Swansea City has scored twice and registered five assists.



He was also named the club's Player of the Month for August and signed a new contract extension until 2025.



However, Ayew says he is more interested in seeing the team winning games than prioritizing personal glory.



“I don’t really set targets. Me, personally, I always want the team to play well and to win games, and if I can chip in, I’ll be very happy," he told the club website.



“The most important thing for me in the New Year is good health, my family to have good health and the whole team to have good health. After that, the rest is secondary," he added.



Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew ended the 2023 Premier League calendar year as the player with the most dribbles.



Ayew is expected to team up with the Black Stars later today in Kumasi to continue preparations for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.