I rejected an offer to coach Hearts of Oak - Prosper Narteh Ogum

Sports News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, disclosed that he declined an offer to coach Hearts of Oak due to his dedication to the club.



Following a successful Ghana Premier League title win with the Porcupine Warriors, Ogum surprisingly departed from the club.



Nevertheless, the former WAFA coach made a comeback to the team after being appointed to the Interim Management Committee (IMC) following the dissolution of the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management and the Board of Directors.



Despite a strong start to the season, Kotoko has only managed one victory in the last five matches of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



Amid the team's struggles, Dr. Ogum reiterated his loyalty to Kotoko by revealing that he turned down an opportunity to coach Hearts of Oak before rejoining the club.



"I was linked to the Hearts of Oak job; if I wanted to go, I would have done it," he stated in an interview with Angel FM.



"They called me, engaged me. I could have accepted the offer. However, I declined because my heart is with Kotoko," he continued.



Asante Kotoko currently occupies the 8th position on the league table with 32 points and is set to face Nations FC in the Matchday 23 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, with the game scheduled to kick off at 20:00GMT.