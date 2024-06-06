You are here: HomeSports2024 06 06Article 1947068

"I said I would be the first player to send Ghana to the World Cup"- Asamoah Gyan

As a young footballer, Asamoah Gyan from Ghana always believed he would be the first player to lead the Black Stars to the World Cup.

His dream became a reality in 2006 when Ghana qualified for the tournament for the first time.

Gyan made history by scoring Ghana's inaugural goal at the World Cup, with an impressive finish from a Stephen Appiah pass in the match against the Czech Republic in Cologne, Germany.

With six goals in three tournaments, Gyan holds the record for the most goals by an African player at the World Cup.

