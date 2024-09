Sports News of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Michael Essien, the former Chelsea midfielder, reminisced about his tenure at Stamford Bridge, highlighting that although Didier Drogba was the primary goal-scorer, he himself aimed to net important goals for the team.



Drogba, Chelsea's third highest scorer with 164 goals, played a crucial role during his time at the club, while Essien emphasized that his own goals often came at critical junctures.