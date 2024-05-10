You are here: HomeSports2024 05 10Article 1937744

I strive to be a good mentor for kids back home in Ghana - Kudus

Mohammed Kudus, the Ghanaian football star, has expressed his commitment to being a positive role model for children who see him as a mentor in his home country.

Since joining the Black Stars in 2019 and moving on to play for Ajax and now West Ham United.

The 23-year-old has become an inspiration for many young people in Ghana.

His impressive performances in both local and international football have solidified his position as a key figure in the global football community.

Kudus acknowledges the responsibility that comes with his success, stating that he aims to set a good example for the kids who look up to him.

