I strive to be a good mentor for kids back home in Ghana - Kudus

Sports News of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mohammed Kudus, the Ghanaian football star, has expressed his commitment to being a positive role model for children who see him as a mentor in his home country.



Since joining the Black Stars in 2019 and moving on to play for Ajax and now West Ham United.



The 23-year-old has become an inspiration for many young people in Ghana.



His impressive performances in both local and international football have solidified his position as a key figure in the global football community.



Kudus acknowledges the responsibility that comes with his success, stating that he aims to set a good example for the kids who look up to him.