I supported Hearts of Oak growing up - Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus, during an interview with Sky Sports, revealed that he was a supporter of Hearts of Oak, a local football club in Ghana, while growing up in Accra, the capital city.



Hearts of Oak, being the oldest existing club in Ghana, has an impressive track record of accomplishments.



They have clinched the Ghana League title 21 times, with an extraordinary streak of six consecutive wins from 1997 to 2002.



On an international level, they have secured prestigious titles like the CAF Champions League in 2000, the CAF Super Cup in 2001, and the CAF Confederations Cup in 2004.



Furthermore, they hold the record for winning the Ghanaian F.A. Cup 12 times.



These remarkable achievements have solidified Hearts of Oak's reputation as a dominant force in Ghanaian football and beyond.