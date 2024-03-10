I thoroughly enjoy watching him play - Rooney lauds Kobbie Mainoo

Sports News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Wayne Rooney has praised Ghanaian descent Kobbie Mainoo while highlighting similarities between the Manchester United midfielder and a "young Bastian Schweinsteiger."



Mainoo demonstrated his talent in his 22nd appearance of the season across all competitions during the match against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.



Despite being a teenager, Mainoo has impressed with outstanding performances under the guidance of Erik ten Hag, notably scoring twice this season.



Some of his standout moments include a sensational winning goal in a thrilling 4-3 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers and a goal in a 4-2 triumph against Newport County in the FA Cup.



In an interview with TNT Sports, Rooney expressed his admiration for Mainoo's maturity at such a young age, stating, "I believe he is exceptional for someone so young, considering the level of maturity he has displayed."



Drawing comparisons, Rooney further added, "He reminds me of a young Bastian Schweinsteiger in terms of his style of play, and he consistently makes the right decisions. He has a very promising future ahead of him."



Echoing Rooney's sentiments, Rio Ferdinand praised Mainoo's composure, emphasizing that it distinguishes him from other young players.



He stated, "I thoroughly enjoy watching him play. We are always on the lookout for the next young talent, and it is his calmness and confidence that surpasses his age."