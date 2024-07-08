I thought it was never going to happen again - Hamilton

Sports News of Monday, 8 July 2024

Source: BBC

Lewis Hamilton has achieved a long-awaited victory at the British Grand Prix, marking his return to the top step of a Formula 1 podium after over two and a half years.



This win, his first since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, broke the record for wins at a single track and was especially poignant as it occurred in front of his home crowd and family.



Hamilton expressed deep emotions, reflecting on the challenges he faced since his controversial 2021 title loss and Mercedes' subsequent struggles.



This victory held significant personal meaning, coinciding with his final season with Mercedes before joining Ferrari.