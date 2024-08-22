I told the public the truth about Karim Zito's departure - Former Hearts of Oak PRO Albert Commey

Sports News of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Albert Commey, the former Public Relations Officer of Hearts of Oak, has asserted that he revealed the facts regarding the exit of coach Karim Zito.



Commey indicated that, contrary to the club's official announcement, Zito was not dismissed but rather chose to resign.



"One day, coach Zito submitted a letter, and subsequently, the club announced that he



"One day, coach Zito submitted a letter, and subsequently, the club announced that he had been dismissed," Commey explained during his appearance on the Ernest Brew Smith Show on YouTube. "I then took the initiative to clarify that the club did not terminate his contract; the coach resigned."



Commey's position prompted a discussion with the club's management, where he reiterated his dedication to transparency. "I am advocating for the club," he declared. "However, during our tenure, there was no room for misinformation; the reality is that he submitted the letter to one of the directors, which means he communicated his decision to someone in a position of authority. It was imperative for me to convey the truth."