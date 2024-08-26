I took over Black Stars at the right time - Kwesi Appiah

Sports News of Monday, 26 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Kwasi Appiah, the former coach of Ghana, asserts that the chance to lead the senior national team presented itself at an opportune moment.



Having served as an assistant to experienced coaches such as Claude Le Roy, Milovan Rajevac, and Goran Stavanovic, Appiah was appointed head coach following the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



During his tenure, the ex-Al Khartoum manager successfully led Ghana to the semi-finals of the 2013 AFCON held in South Africa and secured the nation's qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.