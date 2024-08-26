You are here: HomeSports2024 08 26Article 1973978

Sports News of Monday, 26 August 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

I took over Black Stars at the right time - Kwesi Appiah

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kwesi Appiah Kwesi Appiah

Kwasi Appiah, the former coach of Ghana, asserts that the chance to lead the senior national team presented itself at an opportune moment.

Having served as an assistant to experienced coaches such as Claude Le Roy, Milovan Rajevac, and Goran Stavanovic, Appiah was appointed head coach following the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

During his tenure, the ex-Al Khartoum manager successfully led Ghana to the semi-finals of the 2013 AFCON held in South Africa and secured the nation's qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment