“I understand” – Carlo Ancelotti sympathises with Atletico Madrid ahead of derby showdown

Sports News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid is set to visit the Metropolitano on Sunday evening for the season's first Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid.



The match is expected to be captivating, with indications that Los Blancos may have an edge in preparation over their city rivals.



Atletico played their midweek game on Thursday, while Real Madrid faced Alaves on Tuesday, giving Carlo Ancelotti's team an additional 48 hours to rest and strategize for the derby.