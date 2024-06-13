You are here: HomeSports2024 06 13Article 1950221
Source: Footballghana

I use social media to learn from others about football – Otto Addo

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, has shared that he utilizes social media as a learning tool, particularly to gain insights from other coaches.

Unlike posting personal content, Otto prefers to focus on expanding his knowledge through platforms like Instagram.

He seems less active or possibly does not have accounts on other social media platforms.

According to Otto, he values the opportunity to learn from renowned coaches and their experiences, as they provide valuable insights and perspectives on various aspects of football.

