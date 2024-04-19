I’ve spent GHC5m clear some of the debt of past management – Otumfuo

Sports News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the owner and life patron of Asante Kotoko, has revealed the reason behind his decision not to hand over the club to any individual at the moment.



He explained that he is currently dealing with the financial burden left by the previous management of the club.



In a meeting with the players, coaching staff, and the interim management committee of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II disclosed that he had already spent GHC5 million to settle some of the debt.



This is why he is reluctant to entrust the team to anyone else. He even stated that he would personally contact the GFA (Ghana Football Association) to dissolve Kotoko rather than see the club face relegation.



In the meantime, Otumfuo has urged Asante Kotoko to urgently improve their performance, as they have gone seven games without a win.



Before their upcoming match against Samartex FC in the Ghana Premier League, he has emphasized the importance of securing a victory in the contest.