"I want my players to be creative"- Otto Addo opens up on coaching philosophy

Sports News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana coach Otto Addo emphasizes the importance of allowing his players to freely express themselves during matches. Addo's coaching approach has yielded positive results, with consecutive victories in the World Cup qualifiers.



The Black Stars triumphed over Mali 2-1 in Bamako and overcame a tough challenge from the Central African Republic in a thrilling seven-goal encounter in Kumasi.



Addo believes in providing his players with flexibility and ensuring they understand the various options available to them on the field.



He encourages creativity and wants his team to be aware of the different choices they can make during gameplay.