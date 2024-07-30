You are here: HomeSports2024 07 30Article 1964831

I want to add as much value to PEC Zwolle as possible – Ghana forward Braydon Manu

Braydon Manu, the Ghanaian attacker, has expressed his aspirations for his new club PEC Zwolle, stating his desire to contribute as much as possible to the Dutch Eredivisie club.

The club confirmed his signing on Tuesday for a two-year contract, with the possibility of extending for an additional year.

At 27 years old, he is aiming for a successful

