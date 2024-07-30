I want to add as much value to PEC Zwolle as possible – Ghana forward Braydon Manu

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Braydon Manu, the Ghanaian attacker, has expressed his aspirations for his new club PEC Zwolle, stating his desire to contribute as much as possible to the Dutch Eredivisie club.



The club confirmed his signing on Tuesday for a two-year contract, with the possibility of extending for an additional year.



At 27 years old, he is aiming for a successful



Read full articleseason with PEC Zwolle after being sidelined due to injury in his previous season with Darmstadt in the Bundesliga.



“On the field, my goals are clear: to make a significant impact and contribute as much as possible, so that we can all anticipate what I hope will be a highly successful year,” Manu stated on the club’s website.



Braydon Manu brings valuable experience to PEC Zwolle, having played in both the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga.



His previous time at SV Darmstadt 98 was notably fruitful, participating in 57 official matches and contributing to 22 goals with 11 goals and 11 assists.



Born on March 28, 1997, in Itzehoe, Germany, Manu holds dual citizenship in Germany and Ghana.