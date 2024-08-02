I want to apologise to Khelif - Italian boxer Carini

Sports News of Friday, 2 August 2024

Source: BBC

Italian boxer Angela Carini, who abandoned her Olympic bout against Algeria's Imane Khelif inside 46 seconds, says she "wants to apologise" to her opponent for how she handled the moments after the fight.



Khelif is one of two athletes who have been cleared to compete in the women's boxing in Paris, despite having been disqualified from last year's Women's World Championships for failing to meet eligibility criteria.



The 25-year-old's participation in the Games has proved controversial, leading the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to defend her right to compete.



Carini, also 25, said abandoning the fight had been a mature step to take, but she expressed regret at not shaking hands with Khelif afterwards.