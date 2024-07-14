You are here: HomeSports2024 07 14Article 1960058

Sports News of Sunday, 14 July 2024

    

Source: Apexnewshub

‘I want to bang in goals’ – Ibrahim Osman after Brighton unveiling

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ibrahim Osman Ibrahim Osman

Ghanaian striker Ibrahim Osman expressed his eagerness to score as many goals as possible after finalizing his transfer to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The young forward officially joined the Premier League club earlier this year and was introduced to the fans over the weekend before officially joining his new team from FC Nordsjaelland.

Osman is the latest graduate from the Right to Dream Academy to secure a move to a top European league, following in the footsteps of other Ghanaian talents like Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ernest Nuamah.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment