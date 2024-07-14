‘I want to bang in goals’ – Ibrahim Osman after Brighton unveiling

Sports News of Sunday, 14 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Ghanaian striker Ibrahim Osman expressed his eagerness to score as many goals as possible after finalizing his transfer to Brighton and Hove Albion.



The young forward officially joined the Premier League club earlier this year and was introduced to the fans over the weekend before officially joining his new team from FC Nordsjaelland.



Osman is the latest graduate from the Right to Dream Academy to secure a move to a top European league, following in the footsteps of other Ghanaian talents like Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ernest Nuamah.