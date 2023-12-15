I want to be a world champion to make Ghanaians proud - Bukom Banku’s son

Boxing News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Abu Kamoko is setting his sights on a lofty ambition – to become a world champion and bring pride to the nation.



Affectionately known as Ambitious Tilapia and the son of the renowned Bukom Banku, is already making waves as a member of the Ghana Armature boxing team.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb on the Sports Check Show, the aspiring boxer shared his dreams and aspirations for his burgeoning career.



Abu Kamoko expressed his determination to reach the pinnacle of boxing by clinching a world title, aiming to make Ghanaians proud on the global stage.



The journey to becoming a world champion is undoubtedly arduous, but Ambitious Tilapia is unwavering in his commitment.



Recognizing the challenges ahead, he acknowledged, "It's not going to be an easy task, but I promise Ghanaians I will try and be an Olympic champion."



Currently, Abu Kamoko is actively involved in training and honing his skills.



With an eye on the upcoming qualifiers, he is eager to showcase his prowess and secure a spot in the Ghana Armature boxing team.



In his own words, "I have started training with them, and hopefully, I get selected for the qualifiers. I don’t know if I will be selected, but I hope to be there."



