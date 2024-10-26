'I want to be first full-back to win Ballon d'Or'

Sports News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Source: BBC

Trent Alexander-Arnold, representing both Liverpool and the England national team, has expressed his ambition to become the inaugural full-back to secure the Ballon d'Or and to be recognized as the "greatest right-back in football history."



Since its inception in 1956, no full-back has ever claimed the prestigious world player of the year accolade.



At 26 years of age, Alexander-Arnold stated that he would prefer to win the Ballon d'Or over the World Cup.



"I am confident in my abilities," Alexander-Arnold conveyed to Sky Sports. "I aspire to be the first full-back to achieve this honor."