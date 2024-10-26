You are here: HomeSports2024 10 26Article 1998836

Sports News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

'I want to be first full-back to win Ballon d'Or'

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Trent Alexander-Arnold made his Liverpool debut in 2016 Trent Alexander-Arnold made his Liverpool debut in 2016

Trent Alexander-Arnold, representing both Liverpool and the England national team, has expressed his ambition to become the inaugural full-back to secure the Ballon d'Or and to be recognized as the "greatest right-back in football history."

Since its inception in 1956, no full-back has ever claimed the prestigious world player of the year accolade.

At 26 years of age, Alexander-Arnold stated that he would prefer to win the Ballon d'Or over the World Cup.

"I am confident in my abilities," Alexander-Arnold conveyed to Sky Sports. "I aspire to be the first full-back to achieve this honor."

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment