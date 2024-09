Sports News of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: footballghana

Jarrel Quansah, a 21-year-old English-Ghanaian centre-back, aspires to be recognized as the top defender in Europe.



Currently playing for Liverpool, a leading English club, he was brought into the senior squad by ex-manager Jürgen Klopp.



Last season, Quansah had several appearances for the Reds, where he displayed promising performances.