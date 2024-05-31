‘I want to do everything I can to help this team’ – Osman Bukari assures Austin FC fans

Sports News of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian footballer, Osman Bukari, has expressed his commitment to his new team, Austin FC.



The talented forward recently completed a move from Red Star Belgrade to the MLS club.



In his first interview with the media team, Bukari stated his enthusiasm and determination to contribute to the success of the team, the city, and the fanbase.



Austin FC confirmed the signing, revealing that Bukari has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract, pending the receipt of his ITC and P-1 visa.