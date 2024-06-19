I want to improve in all segments of my game at Red Star Belgrade – Ghana defender Ebenezer Annan

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian defender Ebenezer Annan is eager to enhance his skills at his new club, Red Star Belgrade.



Annan, who recently signed a three-year contract with the Serbian powerhouse, expressed his excitement and commitment to the team.



He is grateful that his impressive performances caught the attention of the Zvezda manager and is looking forward to playing in the high-quality Superliga.



While acknowledging his speed and technique as his strengths, Annan also emphasized his desire to improve in all aspects of his game.