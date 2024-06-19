You are here: HomeSports2024 06 19Article 1951955

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

I want to improve in all segments of my game at Red Star Belgrade – Ghana defender Ebenezer Annan

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ebenezer Annan joins Red Star Belgrade Ebenezer Annan joins Red Star Belgrade

Ghanaian defender Ebenezer Annan is eager to enhance his skills at his new club, Red Star Belgrade.

Annan, who recently signed a three-year contract with the Serbian powerhouse, expressed his excitement and commitment to the team.

He is grateful that his impressive performances caught the attention of the Zvezda manager and is looking forward to playing in the high-quality Superliga.

While acknowledging his speed and technique as his strengths, Annan also emphasized his desire to improve in all aspects of his game.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment