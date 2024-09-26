You are here: HomeSports2024 09 26Article 1986362

I want to spend my entire career at Athletic Bilbao - Inaki Williams

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams has voiced his intention to stay with Athletic Bilbao, aspiring to be a one-club player. Born in the Basque Country to Ghanaian parents, he joined the team at 20 from Basconia.

After progressing through the youth ranks, he now serves as the vice-captain and aims to continue his journey with the club.


