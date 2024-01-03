I wanted to leave for AFCON with a victory - Jordan Ayew on Crystal Palace's win over Brentford

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Jordan Ayew has expressed his excitement after helping Crystal Palace to secure victory in his final appearance against Brentford before departing for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Ayew was once again a tireless runner for the Eagles in their 3-1 win over Saturday, assisting Michael Olise for the second time in four days to help his team on the way to victory.



Ayew is now set to head to the Ivory Coast to feature in his sixth AFCON this year’s edition commences on Saturday, 13th January.



The forward will be looking to add to his 92 caps for his country and go one better than four-time winners Ghana’s best performance in recent years: runners-up in 2015.



“It was a big game for us,” Ayew told the club website after the win. “We hadn’t won for two months and it was important to win.



“It was my last game before I’m off to the Africa Cup of Nations, and I wanted to go away with a win.



“It was the last game of the year [2023] as well, at home, so it was important to win and give the supporters something to cheer about.



“The win was massive; massive for our confidence, and for our belief as well. To end the year like that was perfect," he added.



Jordan Ayew continues to enjoy himself in the English top flight this season with two goals and seven assists to his name after 19 league games.



He also ended 2023 as the player with the most dribbles in the Premier League.